Iran to preserve coalition with Syria: envoy

Javad Torkaababadi noted that Iran will continue its current policies about Syria and its coalition with the country because the Syrian nation is dealing with an international conspiracy led by the US and its allies.

“We will secure victory for no doubt,” he underlined.

“Iran is a democratic state and the Iranian nation is rightful to hold demonstrations,” he said.

Speaking to the Syrian daily, Al-Watan, he said the Iranian nation can express its opinions and the officials must pay a specific attention to these views.

Torkabadi added that in accordance with the policies of the Islamic Republic, Iran should stand beside all the suppressed nations in the world.

According to the Iranian ambassador, each Iranian has the right to put his/her opinion but the general guidelines are based on the Legislation and the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Republic.

MNA/FNA 13980829000204