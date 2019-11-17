Turkey suggests plan to inscribe Persian poet Molana’s travel routes on UNESCO

Mahmoud Sedghizadeh, the cultural attaché at the Iranian embassy in Ankara, told Mehr correspondent on Sunday that Turkey has recently sent a plan to UNESCO and is seeking cooperation from Iran and Afghanistan to revive Molana’s travel routes as a tourism attraction.

The plan outlines the traveling of the 13th-century Persian poet Molana, also known as Rumi, from Afghanistan to Iran, and from there to Anadolu (Turkey), he added.

According to Sedghizadeh, the plan is temporary and is awaiting Iran’s response.

Turkey is planning to inscribe the plan as a multinational case on UNESCO’s heritage list, he said, adding that Iran and Afghanistan have been asked to determine their own share in the case and provide the necessary conditions for it.

MNA/4771906