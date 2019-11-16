  1. Economy
16 November 2019 - 20:19

Iran Mineral Salts Co.’s export volume up by 20% this year

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Iran Mineral Salts Company Ali Rostami said that export volume of company’s products registered a 20 percent hike in the current year (started March 21).

Despite economic pressures imposed against the country, Iran Mineral Salts Company managed to export its products 20 percent more as compared to the same period of last year, said Rostami.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Saturday and put the total production volume of the company at 137,000 tons from March 21 to Oct. 22.

The volume of salt exported from the company hit from 14,000 tons in 2018 to 17,000 tons in 2019, showing a considerable hike.  

He went on to say that the sales volume of products of the company in the current year [from March 21 to Oct. 22] has increased 104 percent as compared to the same period of last year.

The profitability of the company has increased 138 percent as compared to the same period of last year, he added.

