UN adopts eight resolutions in condemnation of Israeli crimes in Palestine

According to UN Watch, the texts condemn Israel for “repressive measures” against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights, renew the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and renew the mandate of a UN special committee to investigate “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people.”

Through the resolutions, UN is "expressing grave concern at the especially difficult situation of the Palestine refugees under occupation, including with regard to their safety, well-being and socioeconomic living conditions." It also expressed "grave concern in particular at the grave humanitarian situation and socioeconomic conditions of the Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip, and underlining the importance of emergency and humanitarian assistance and urgent reconstruction efforts."

The resolutions also condemn siege of Gaza, settlements in occupied territories, provocative actions of Israelis against Palestinians in occupied regions, and also destroying houses of Palestinian people.

Sahraie, an Iranian envoy to UN, lauded the recent resolutions as strong support of the international community for the Palestinians’ rights to determine their fate.

Israeli regime’s failure to adhere to international law and regulations has hampered all the efforts of the international community to arrive at a fair solution to this crisis, he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the establishment of sustainable peace in West Asia cannot be achieved except through solving the Palestinian issue, putting end to the Israeli occupation, preparing the ground for the return of Palestinian refugees to their lands, and creating an independent Palestinian government, said the Iranian envoy.

MNA/ 4773067