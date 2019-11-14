No safe spot for enemy’s aircraft carriers: IRGC chief

“Regarding the successful installation of ballistic missiles into the [IRGC] speedboats, the enemy’s aircraft carriers will no longer be safe in any spot,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Thursday in a ceremony held to commemorate the eighth martyrdom anniversary of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the father of Iran's missile program.

“This is a pleasant fact for the Muslim World and us, and a painful one for the enemies,” he added.

Noting that the enemy’s sanctions have stimulated the stage of development in the Islamic Republic’s defense sector, the IRGC chief said, “We currently possess precision-guided missiles; only experts can understand the difficulty of turning ballistic missiles into precision-guided ones.”

Major General Salami said such evolutions, which have made Iran the biggest missile power in the region, are the results of the selfless efforts of Iranian experts, such as late Tehrani Moghaddam.

He also pointed to the great achievements made by the IRGC's Aerospace Division, saying that the country's reinforced defense, missile and drone capabilities will give the harshest response to enemy's slightest mistake.

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

MNA/4771963