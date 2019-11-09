Zarif hails Turkish Erdogan's stance towards recent issues in Iraq

As reported, the two FMs discussed, mutual ties between Iran and Turkey, regional affairs and Tehran-Ankara cooperation on ECO.

In this meeting, Zarif hailed the recent remarks of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his remarks and stance towards recent issues in Iraq.

In his remarks on Friday, Erdogan said “what makes us worry about the problems of people who are thousands or tens of thousands of kilometers away from our country is Islam as a common denominator, and the consciousness of being an ummah.”

“Universal Muslim fellowship has no limits. No one can sow discord among us,” Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying.



Calls by some to expel the Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey back to Syria are not acceptable, Erdogan said, stressing the Muslim solidarity between the Turkish and Syrian people.

Erdogan added: "We are in an age of crisis where individual ambitions, social illnesses, injustices, oppression and violence have descended over humanity like a nightmare.’’

If Muslims want to build a “society of trust” today, they need to make sincerity, loyalty, love, respect, and compassion dominant in their lives, just as the prophet Muhammad did, said Erdogan.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world, and has so far spent $40 billion on them, according to official figures.

