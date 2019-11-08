  1. Politics
8 November 2019 - 15:13

Senior cleric:

People’s massive participation in Nov. 4 rallies forever closed door to negotiations with US

People’s massive participation in Nov. 4 rallies forever closed door to negotiations with US

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – The Tehran's interim Friday Prayers Leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi has hailed people’s massive turnout in the rallies to mark the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover by the Iranian students on November 4.

Speaking during today’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi referred to the US role in the 1953 coup in Iran and condemned the US’s long history of hostility towards the Iranian nation.

The Tehran Friday Prayer leader further praised the Iranian students’ action in taking over the former US embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979. He also referred to the Iranian people’s participation in this year’s anniversary of the US embassy takeover on November 4, saying that people in over 1,000 cities across the country attended the rallies and closed the door to any negotiations with the US forever.

He lambasted the United States for its hostility and illegitimate actions such as its withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.

He also scorned the French President’s call on Iran for negotiating with the US, stressing that the domestic missile capabilities are non-negotiable.

Sedighi also called on the Iranian authorities to only rely on domestic resources as the only solution to the economic problems.

KI/4765952

News Code 152038
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News