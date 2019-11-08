People’s massive participation in Nov. 4 rallies forever closed door to negotiations with US

Speaking during today’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi referred to the US role in the 1953 coup in Iran and condemned the US’s long history of hostility towards the Iranian nation.

The Tehran Friday Prayer leader further praised the Iranian students’ action in taking over the former US embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979. He also referred to the Iranian people’s participation in this year’s anniversary of the US embassy takeover on November 4, saying that people in over 1,000 cities across the country attended the rallies and closed the door to any negotiations with the US forever.

He lambasted the United States for its hostility and illegitimate actions such as its withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.

He also scorned the French President’s call on Iran for negotiating with the US, stressing that the domestic missile capabilities are non-negotiable.

Sedighi also called on the Iranian authorities to only rely on domestic resources as the only solution to the economic problems.

KI/4765952