  1. Technology
5 November 2019 - 15:31

MERC unveils 3 technological projects

MERC unveils 3 technological projects

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Three technological projects of the Iranian Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC ) in Alborz province, were unveiled on Tuesday in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology Abdolreza Bagheri.

Alireza Khavandi, the Head of Materials and Energy Research Center said in the unveiling ceremony that the projects are in the fields of ‘removal of micro-sized particles with industrial applications’, ‘production of technical knowledge and commercialization of thermal barrier coatings based on yttria-stabilized zirconia YSZ’, and ‘semi-industrial production of Calcium Magnesium Acetate (CMA)’.

The institute has been active in technology, renewable energy, and advanced materials, and has signed good contracts with private and technology companies to commercialize scientific achievements, he added.

So far, the institute has taken great steps to meet the domestic needs of the country in the field of energy and materials, he mentioned.

Institute of Materials and Energy (MERC) started its research activities in the fields of Materials Engineering, Renewable Energies, Semiconductor Technologies, and Environmental Issues since 1971.

MERC has developed extensive collaborations with National and International Universities and Industrial Research Institutes in recent years.

ZZ/IRN83543156

News Code 151968

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News