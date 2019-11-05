MERC unveils 3 technological projects

Alireza Khavandi, the Head of Materials and Energy Research Center said in the unveiling ceremony that the projects are in the fields of ‘removal of micro-sized particles with industrial applications’, ‘production of technical knowledge and commercialization of thermal barrier coatings based on yttria-stabilized zirconia YSZ’, and ‘semi-industrial production of Calcium Magnesium Acetate (CMA)’.

The institute has been active in technology, renewable energy, and advanced materials, and has signed good contracts with private and technology companies to commercialize scientific achievements, he added.

So far, the institute has taken great steps to meet the domestic needs of the country in the field of energy and materials, he mentioned.

Institute of Materials and Energy (MERC) started its research activities in the fields of Materials Engineering, Renewable Energies, Semiconductor Technologies, and Environmental Issues since 1971.

MERC has developed extensive collaborations with National and International Universities and Industrial Research Institutes in recent years.

ZZ/IRN83543156