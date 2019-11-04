Iran calls on UNIDO to be more active in its industrial projects

He made the remarks on Monday at the 18th session of the General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) which started in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 3 November.

Iran has many capabilities and capacities in various sectors including human resources, natural resources and infrastructure, he said.

One of Iran's main goals is to help domestic companies in different industries to collaborate with international companies and organizations for technology exchange, he mentioned, adding that Iran is ready to cooperate with other developing countries in the industrial, technical and engineering sectors.

Ghobadian noted that industry is one of the most important sectors of the economy as well as the basis of growth and development of any country, emphasizing that it is impossible to achieve economic development without achieving industrial development first.

Referring to the eagerness of foreign companies and investors after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to cooperate with Iranian Industrial companies, he said that unfortunately, the opportunities were affected by US illegal behavior and unilateral actions against Iran.

The unilateral withdrawal of the US from JCPOA and re-imposition of illegal sanctions against Iran has had a devastating effect on foreign investment in Iran's industrial sector, he added.

Accordingly, Iran expects UNIDO to completely fulfill its responsibility for the industrial development of the UN members, including Iran, Ghobadian mentioned.

The General Conference is UNIDO's supreme policy-making organ where all member states meet once every two years. It determines the guiding principles and policies of the Organization and approves the budget and work program of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Iranian delegation consisting of ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharib-Abadi, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Barat Ghobadian, and Director General of the Office for Industrial Property at the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade Seyyed Mehdi Mirsalihi participated at the 18th session of the General Conference of UNIDO.

