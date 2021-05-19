Iranian doc ‘Woodgirls – A Duet for a Dream’ wins at CICFF

Directed by Azadeh Bizargiti, the documentary is a monthly winner of 'Film on Women' at CICFF.

Iranian documentary Woodgirls – A Duet for a Dream by Media Nest has won an award at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, BroadcastPro ME reported.

Directed by Azadeh Bizargiti, the film is about the lives of Leila Avakh and Sedigheh Momennia who have chosen carpentry as a profession, which is considered extremely masculine in the traditional society of Iran. The duo faces many difficulties and obstacles, however, they are determined to prove that it is not impossible to achieve your dreams.

Leila and Sedigheh are amongst the first female carpenters in Iran.

