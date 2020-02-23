Iranian saber fencers Abedini, Pakdaman improve world ranking

According to the ranking released by the FIE following the end of Warsaw men's sabre World Cup in individual competitions, Mojtaba Abedini and Ali Pakdaman managed to improve their ranking by one place each.

Accordingly, Abedini climbed to the 10th place in the world sabre fencing ranking with 118 points, while Pakdaman is placed at the 27th with 58 points.

Abedini had managed to advance to the eighth-final in the Warsaw men's sabre World Cup competitions, where he conceded defeat against the number five fencer in the world ranking and was eliminated from the tournament.

MNA/4860456