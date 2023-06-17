Iran sabre fencer crowned champions of Asian championships

Mohammad Rahbar also claimed a bronze medal as he lost to his South Korean rival in the competition.
TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iranian sabre fencer Ali Pakdaman won the title of the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships after defeating his rival from South Korea.
Mohammad Rahbar also claimed a bronze medal as he lost to his South Korean rival in the competition.
The 2023 Asian Fencing Championships is underway from June 17 to 22 in Hong Kong, China.
