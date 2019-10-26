KOGPC launches smoke-free flare system in Ahvaz

Gholamreza Mofidi, Managing Director of Karoon Oil and Gas Production Company, outlined features of the system, saying by launching the system, environmental pollutants in the vicinity of Ahvaz metropolitan area would be reduced and burning of 10 million cubic feet of gas per day would be prevented.

He said an investment of 15 billion rials ($357 million) was made for building the system, adding that all the costs of the project would be returned in a matter of three months.

The official further added that the system domestically has been developed by domestic experts at the National Iranian South Oil Company, voicing the company’s readiness to carry out similar projects in other operational districts of the country.

Flaring is the burning of natural gas that cannot be processed or sold. The flaring of APG is an important safety measure at many oil and gas production sites, as it prevents industrial plant equipment from over-pressuring and exploding.

In March 2017, the Iranian Parliament signed into law a bill to curb the flaring of natural gas to 10% or lower by 2021. Oil- and gas-rich Iran has agreed to a global pact to move away from fossil fuels with the goal of limiting a rise in average global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Other domestic players in the oil and gas sector have also geared up to fulfill their role in this regard.

MNA/SHANA