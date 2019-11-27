Ex-roads min. found guilty of Tabriz-Mashhad train mishap

The collision of two passenger trains on Tabriz-Mashhad Railway in Khondab was one of the bitter accidents happened in 2016. Shortly after the accident, Parliament Civil and Development Commission was missioned to provide a comprehensive report on the main reason behind the accident immediately. It should be noted that this case has not so far been raised in the open session of the Parliament due to the influence of the former roads minister in this respect.

Ahmad Alireza Beygi Member of Parliament for Tabriz constituency is of the opinion that influence of former roads minister Akhoundi among members of the Parliament has not allowed the case to be read in the open session of the Parliament.

In reviewing the train accident in Haftkhan Railway Station, the General Inspection Organization of Iran has recognized the former Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi in the position of the head of General Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways as chief culprit of the accident.

The Parliament Civil and Development Commission had announced lack of observing legal criteria and regulations in selection of members of the Board of Directors to the head of General Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways i.e. the then minister of Roads and Urban Development two years ago in written form.

The impartiality of Supreme Commission of Disasters is questionable in a way that officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development have been acquitted from this accident while local staff and personnel of Railway have been found guilty of accident instead.

In the end, Member of Parliament for Tabriz constituency Ahmad Alireza Beygi once again reiterated that report on Tabriz-Mashhad Train Mishap has been provided by the Parliament Civil and Development Commission for months but influence of former Roads Minister Akhoundi has caused the case not to be read in the open session of the Parliament.

It should be noted that the accident happened in 2016 when an express train from Tabriz to Mashhad stopped because of technical problems associated with cold weather between Semnan and Damghan. The second express train, which was travelling from Semnan to Mashhad on the same track, was ordered to stop by the dispatcher, and the signals turned red. The shift for the dispatcher changed before the problem with the first train was resolved. At this point, the second train asked for permission to resume its journey which was then approved by the new dispatcher. The second train gained full speed, then hit the first train from behind. As a result of the collision four carriages derailed; two of them caught fire. Forty-seven passengers and crew from both trains were reported dead, and more than 100 reported injured. The injured were taken to hospitals in Semnan and Damghan.

