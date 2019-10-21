Biden raps Trump’s policy on Iran, warns of ‘accidental’ war

The former vice president took aim at the current US president during a campaign fundraiser on Sunday afternoon at Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont's home in Greenwich, according to the Daily Mail.

He said he believes that Trump will be defeated in the next election, but expressed concern at what he could accomplish before then.

"What worries me most about him is the more pressure he receives, the more erratic he's going to become," Biden said.

"He's got another year. He could easily get us into a war accidentally in Iran. He could easily get us into a conflict that is of consequence that he didn't even understand what he was doing. This is a really, really, really delicate time between now and next November."

The US policy of maximum pressure against Iran has been credited as the reason behind rising tensions in the Middle East ever since Donald Trump took office, and decided to pull Washington out of Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) back in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Tehran.

Tensions further spiked between Iran and the US after Washington’s decision to strengthen its military build-up in the region, promoting many world leaders, including US' European partners, to voice concern over the developments.

MNA/PR