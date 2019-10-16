‘Asho’ goes to Doc. Film Festival Amsterdam

‘Asho’ is a young boy who knows not only how to deal with goats, but also about films. He tries to see at least one film a day. His favorite director is Tim Burton. Always on the road (Asho means “eagle”), the Iranian shepherd’s son dreams of being an actor.

The short documentary will take part at the IDFA Competition for Kids & Docs, slated for 20 November to 1 December, 2019, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is described by the event as the world's largest documentary film festival held annually since 1988 in Amsterdam.

In its mission statement, IDFA says it ‘strives to screen films with urgent social themes that reflect the spirit of the time in which they are made’.

'Asho' will also take part at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film, also DOK Leipzig for short, from 28 October to 3 November 2019 in Germany.

