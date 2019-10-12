  1. Politics
12 October 2019 - 21:51

Hatami underlines nanotechnology’s role in Iran’s defense power

Hatami underlines nanotechnology’s role in Iran’s defense power

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that great achievements of Iranian scientists in the field of nanotechnology play a significant role in boosting Iran’s defense power.

He made the remarks Saturday while paying a visit to the 12th Iran International Nanotechnology Festival & Exhibition in Tehran.

“With the endeavors of its scientists in the field of nanotechnology, Iran has achieved a high stance in the world in this field,” said the minister.

He went on to say that this technology can significantly enhance the country’s deterrence power, adding, “Nanotechnology has a major impact on the development of defense systems.”

Hatami noted that the Defense Ministry has always supported knowledge-based firms that pursue nanotechnology and that it will continue to do so.

MNA/ 4744499

News Code 151130

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News