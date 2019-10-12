Hatami underlines nanotechnology’s role in Iran’s defense power

He made the remarks Saturday while paying a visit to the 12th Iran International Nanotechnology Festival & Exhibition in Tehran.

“With the endeavors of its scientists in the field of nanotechnology, Iran has achieved a high stance in the world in this field,” said the minister.

He went on to say that this technology can significantly enhance the country’s deterrence power, adding, “Nanotechnology has a major impact on the development of defense systems.”

Hatami noted that the Defense Ministry has always supported knowledge-based firms that pursue nanotechnology and that it will continue to do so.

