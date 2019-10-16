  1. Economy
16 October 2019 - 10:03

Gas production resumes at SPD 9

Gas production resumes at SPD 9

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Production of gas has started at a South Pars platform for Phases 6-8 (SPD 9) that had caught fire in June.

According to the CEO of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), reconstruction of the platform had finished and it was producing natural gas from the offshore field in the Persian Gulf.

He said the operation to repair the platform took less than 4 months.

The platform is one of the three platforms in South Pars Phases 6 to 8 and can operate with 28 mcm/d of production capacity.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The giant reservoir is being developed in 24 phases.

MNA/SHANA

News Code 151282

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News