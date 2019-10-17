Two South Pars platforms loaded: POGC

The two structures, including a satellite and a main platforms, are the final structures to be installed in the offshore project.

According to the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Ali Asghar Sadeghi, deputy director of the project, said the main platform of Phase 23 and the 24B satellite platform were loaded on FLB124 barge to be installed on their designated offshore spot in the Persian Gulf.

He added that the simultaneous transfer operation of the two gas platforms was scheduled to take place next week, but thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of all the operating groups, the transfer of the 2,500-tonne super-structures took place earlier than anticipated.

MNA/SHANA