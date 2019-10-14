Newly-discovered Eram gas field estimated to hold 540bcm natural gas

Entitled as Eram, the gas field is estimated to hold 19 trillion cubic feet (540 bcm) of natural gas in its reserve, of which 13 tcf (382 bcm) is recoverable, according to Shana.

The field is located 200 kilometers to the south of Shiraz, 60 km to the north of Assaluyeh and 25 km to the east of Khonj County, and stretches some 50 kilometers with an average width of 5 km.

The exploration department of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said the field was discovered after years of serious endeavors by Iranian experts in Eram District in Fars Province.

Experimental results show that the field should contain quality gas.

The deputy director of development and engineering affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company said the Eram gas field in Fars would bring in 40 billion dollars for the country.

News about the discovery of the gas field surfaced on October 9, with reports saying that the offshore field was discovered 3,900 meters deep in the ground, and was capable of production for 16 years of gas consumption in capital Tehran, which makes up 11% of the country's total gas consumption.

