Iranian roads min. arrives in Turkmenistan for bilateral talks

According to the scheduled program, Eslami will meet and hold talks with Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, minister of industry, communications and transport and also the host country's industrialists.

In an expert-level meeting held previously in Ashgabat, the two sides agreed to expand the volume of their economic and political ties.

On the sidelines of the Commission, a 70-member delegation, comprised of businesspersons from Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), will follow up on expansion of economic relations with Turkmenistan's private sector.

The Iranian Roads Minister Eslami is accompanied by a number of members of the Parliament, Deputy Oil Ministry for Intl. Affairs Amir Zamaninia, Vice Chairman of ICCIMA Hossein Salahvarzi and Deputy Ministry of Roads Shahram Adamnejad.

