Tehran, Ashgabat poised to boost economic ties

Heading the delegation, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami is set to hold separate meetings with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Minister of Industry, Communications and Transport of Turkmenistan Takhyrberdi Durkhanov.

The Iranian minister will also attend a joint meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan Commission of Economic Cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Commission, a 70-member delegation, comprised of businessmen from the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), will follow up on expansion of economic relations with Turkmenistan's private sector.

During an expert-level meeting held recently in Ashgabat, the two sides agreed to expand the volume of their economic and political ties.

Turkmenistan and Iran border on the Caspian Sea and have a long land border. Over the years of long-term cooperation, several major economic projects have been implemented. The gas pipeline Korpeje-Kurt-kui commissioned in 1996 and the transit branch Dovletabat-Sarahs-Hangeran built in recent years in addition to the pipeline can be indicated among the most important projects.

Iran is the third biggest foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan. The two countries focus on joint activities in the transport and transit sector, as well as in the field of road construction and the electricity and gas sectors.

