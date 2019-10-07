Second part of Arak reactor to come on stream in few weeks

Speaking to reporters after attending a parliament session on Monday, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that within the next three weeks, the second part of Arak heavy water reactor will become operational.

Salehi noted that the bulk of the nuclear process takes place in the second part of the reactor.

He added that the nuclear experts have been working on the second part of the Arak reactor for the past 4 years, adding that with the installation of the fuel lattice pitch in the next two or three weeks, the second part of the reactor will become operational.

On the latest Bushehr 2 and 3 nuclear units, the top nuclear official said that work on building the two reactors have been going on for the past two years, expressing hope that two reactors will come on stream by 2025 and 2027, respectively.

