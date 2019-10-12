  1. Politics
12 October 2019 - 15:59

Iran categorically opposed to nukes: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad has reiterated Iran's categorical opposition to nuclear arms as a "religious/moral duty" and "strategic imperative."

"#Iran's Leader has long made it abundantly clear that nuclear weapons are immoral & contravene Islamic principles," wrote FM Zarif in a tweet on Saturday.

"Their development, acquisition, stockpiling & use is thus forbidden," he added. 

The Iranian diplomat went on to voice the country's categorical opposition to "nuclear arms as a religious/moral duty & strategic imperative."

Zarif then capped off his tweet with a video of the Leader of Islamic Revolution making remarks on the same topic: 

