Iran categorically opposed to nukes: FM Zarif

"#Iran's Leader has long made it abundantly clear that nuclear weapons are immoral & contravene Islamic principles," wrote FM Zarif in a tweet on Saturday.

"Their development, acquisition, stockpiling & use is thus forbidden," he added.

The Iranian diplomat went on to voice the country's categorical opposition to "nuclear arms as a religious/moral duty & strategic imperative."

Zarif then capped off his tweet with a video of the Leader of Islamic Revolution making remarks on the same topic:

MNA