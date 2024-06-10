Nearly 1.4 million foreign tourists visited Iran in Q1, 2024

The latest report from the UNWTO reveals a significant increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Iran in the first three months of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, 1,398,000 foreign tourists visited Iran, compared to 872,000 during the same period last year.

The report indicates that 495,000 foreign tourists visited Iran in January, 506,000 in February, and 397,000 in March 2023.

In 2023, a total of 5.9 million foreign tourists visited Iran, marking a substantial increase compared to 4.1 million in 2022 and 880,000 in 2021.

With this rise, Iran's global ranking in the number of foreign tourists has significantly improved.

In 2022, Iran was ranked 40th in the world, and this improved to 34th place in 2023. This means that only 33 countries in the world attracted more foreign tourists than Iran in 2023.

