Bagheri Kani meets Brazilian, Belarusian counterparts

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira, Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil on Monday.

Bagheri Kani held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial Council meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

The BRICS meeting is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday and Tuesday, 10-11 June.

The meeting will have two sessions. The first session will focus on cooperation within BRICS, as well as international and regional issues, while the second session will discuss collaboration formulas with partner countries, foreign media reported.

