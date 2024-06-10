Iran Air Defense Force made leaping progress in recent years

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the Army’s Air Defense Force is in possession of a variety of systems that enable it to react to any possible threats in a timely manner.

The force, he continued, has also made great strides in specialized areas, especially in the field of developing different types of drones and radars.

“As a manifestation of the power of the Islamic Iran, the Air Defense Force has been able to achieve significant progress through self-belief and self-confidence,” Sabahifard said on Sunday.

“The progress and development of this specialized force in the past years has been very accelerated and leaping.”

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities.

SD/PressTV