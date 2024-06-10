Iran acting FM meets Russia's Lavrov in Russia

In this meeting, Lavrov once again expressed his condolences and regrets regarding the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raeisi and Martyr Amir Abdollahian.

The parties discussed bilateral, regional and international issues and discussed ways to develop cooperation.

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani also held talks with Igor Yevgenyevich Levitin , Aide to the President of the Russian Federation on Monday morning.

The BRICS meeting is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday and Tuesday, 10-11 June.

The meeting will have two sessions. The first session will focus on cooperation within BRICS, as well as international and regional issues, while the second session will discuss collaboration formulas with partner countries, foreign media reported.

MNA/