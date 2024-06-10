Iran crowned at World Deaf Futsal Championship U21 Astana

The U21 deaf futsal teams of Iran and Kazakhstan finished 3-3 in the regular time, while the Iranian side beat the Kazakh team 7-4 at the end.
This was Iran's second victory in the world championships so far.
MNA/6132377
