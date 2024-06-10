  1. Sports
Jun 10, 2024, 4:41 PM

Iran crowned at World Deaf Futsal Championship U21 Astana

Iran crowned at World Deaf Futsal Championship U21 Astana

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran defeated the team of Kazakhstan on Monday to win the World Deaf Futsal Championship U21 Astana, Kazakhstan on Monday.

The U21 deaf futsal teams of Iran and Kazakhstan finished 3-3 in the regular time, while the Iranian side beat the Kazakh team 7-4 at the end. 

This was Iran's second victory in the world championships so far.

MNA/6132377

News ID 216332
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News