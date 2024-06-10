Ukraine claims to have hit Russian S-400, S-300 systems

The statement came after a series of explosions were reported in the peninsula at night, according to the "Kyiv Independent" website.

One S-400 anti-aircraft missile unit was hit near Dzhankoi, and two more S-300 anti-aircraft missile units were attacked near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria, according to the military.

The radars of the systems reportedly stopped working "immediately" after the strikes.

"None of our missiles fired were intercepted by the enemy's 'highly effective' air defense," the General Staff said.

"In addition, further detonations of ammunition were observed in all three areas of the launching positions of the Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions."

The General Staff did not provide further details on the consequences of the attack or what weaponry was used.

MNA