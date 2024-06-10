  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jun 10, 2024, 4:12 PM

Ukraine claims to have hit Russian S-400, S-300 systems

Ukraine claims to have hit Russian S-400, S-300 systems

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The Ukrainian military said its forces attacked Russian S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in several areas in Crimea overnight on June 10.

The statement came after a series of explosions were reported in the peninsula at night, according to the "Kyiv Independent" website.

One S-400 anti-aircraft missile unit was hit near Dzhankoi, and two more S-300 anti-aircraft missile units were attacked near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria, according to the military.

The radars of the systems reportedly stopped working "immediately" after the strikes.

"None of our missiles fired were intercepted by the enemy's 'highly effective' air defense," the General Staff said.

"In addition, further detonations of ammunition were observed in all three areas of the launching positions of the Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions."

The General Staff did not provide further details on the consequences of the attack or what weaponry was used.

MNA

News ID 216328

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News