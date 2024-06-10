Iran’s Labib claims bronze at 2024 Asian Road Cycling C'ship

The Iranian cyclist finished in third place in the men’s U23 Individual Road Race with a time of 2:57:35, Tehran Times reported.

Iran’s Mahdi Aghakashi (23), Mohammad Ramandi (28) and Pourya Yaghoubi (47) also competed in the event.

Emirati cyclists Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali and Mohammad Almutaiwei came first and second with 2:55:27 and 2:55:27, respectively.

The Asian Cycling Championships is an annual continental cycling championships for road bicycle racing and track cycling since 1963, exclusively for Asian cyclists selected by the national governing body (member nations of the Asian Cycling Confederation).

Since 2017, competitions on road and track cycling are held separately.

The tournament has brought teams from 28 countries in Kazakhstan.

