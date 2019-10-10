Iran wishes success for Josep Borrell in countering US unilateralism: Mousavi

Hailing Federica Mogherini’s efforts during her tenure besides her balanced and positive attitude towards international relations, multilateralism and in particular, her efforts for endorsement of JCPOA, Mousavi added “regarding our information about Mr. Borrell’s views, we hope he will be successful in countering the US’ unilateralism and bullying activities of Americans as well as some of their regional allies, which have caused problems for diplomacy and respect among world countries.”

The Islamic Republic welcomes cooperation with Mr. Borrell, he added.

If approved by the European Parliament, Borrell will take up a five-year term as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and of Vice-President of the European Commission, becoming the chief diplomat for 500 million Europeans.

Tapped to be EU foreign policy chief, Borrell will have to navigate international turbulence and divisions within the 28-member bloc as he aims to make Europe more united and assertive on the international stage.

