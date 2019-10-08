Farzad-B oilfield may be developed by Iranian firms

“We first have sent a formal message of negotiation with Indians to start working according to the agreed frameworks, saying that we are interested in working with Indian companies for the development of this oilfield. But if Indian firms show no interest in cooperation, we will go ahead with the project with Iranian companies,” Zanganeh said on Monday.

The Ministry of Oil has acquired the methods of financing the Farzad-B project and also has specified objectives and ways of implementing it, he noted.

The minister made the remarks in a meeting with the members of Plan and Budget Commission of Iranian Parliament and submitted a comprehensive report with regards to the development plans of oil and gas sectors, completion of construction operation of Phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field, joint oilfields, situation of oil budget in next year, joint development of Farzad-B oilfield, etc.

Elsewhere he said that construction operation of Phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field, as the last semi-finished phase of this refinery, will soon be completed.

He went on to say that three new gas phases will become operational in the next months while construction operations of most refineries have been completed.

