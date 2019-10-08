Offshore sections of 27 phases of S. Pars to be fully developed in 2020: Zanganeh

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 5th Oil and Power Congress in Tehran, Zangeneh said that South Pars Phase 11 development plan would be launched by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to March 20, 2020).

He further said that phase 14 of the field would come on stream by 2021, adding, “We have made great progress in South Pars gas field.”

“We had initially intended to exploit the technology of building pressure booster platforms in Phase 11 with Total in the project which unfortunately failed as Total and CNPCI pulled out of the project because of the imposition of sanctions," Shana quoted him as saying.

"They did so in a friendly manner and we did not have disputes with them in this regard. The sanctions created an atmosphere in which they could not and did not want to stay in the contract. They thought they could not continue the work and left the project anyway,” he added.

By the end of this calendar year, 70 mcm/d of sweet gas will be added to South Pars daily output, he added.

Zanganeh said on Sunday that Iran will use any possible way to export its oil, stressing that exporting crude was the country’s legitimate right.

“We will use every possible way to export our oil and we will not succumb to America’s pressure because exporting oil is Iran’s legitimate right,” Zanganeh said.

Iran’s crude oil exports were cut deeply when the United States re-imposed sanctions after President Donald Trump exited last year from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

MNA/294108