Hamas condemns assassination attempt on Gen. Soleimani

According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV, Hamas Spokesman Hazim Qasim said on Friday that attempts to assassinate Iranian Major General Qassim Soleimani would only benefit the Zionists, aimed at creating divisions in the Islamic world and undermining the strength of the Islamic Ummah in the face of the existing challenges.

Qasim added that the Zionist attacks on every part of the Islamic Ummah require coordinating efforts along with the Resistance Fronts.

The Director of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) Intelligence Service, Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb revealed on Thursday a foiled assassination against the head of IRGC Quds Force in the southeastern Kerman province last month.

