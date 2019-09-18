Window of negotiations to open only if Iran’s conditions are met: MP

“After taking the third step [in reducing JCPOA commitments], America told Europe that it wants to negotiate but our final word is that America must return to JCPOA and that any probable negotiation will be held in the framework of 5+1,” said Valiollah Nanvakenari, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

“This means that Americans should first apologize to the Iranian people and return to the JCPOA, then remove sanctions and build trust. Also, they should implement their commitments to open the path of negotiations, otherwise, there will be no talks with the US,” he added.

US administration unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action back in May 2018 and then, imposed severe sanctions on the country’s economy. Washington has implemented ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran in order to force the country to renegotiate the JCPOA and add some other paragraphs to it, including limitations on Iran’s missile program. Tehran has dismissed the possibility of such talks, noting that if US wants to negotiate, it must first come back to JCPOA which they have already violated and also remove illegal sanctions.

Nanvakenari went on to say that the remarks by the Islamic Revolution Leader on Tuesday carried a ‘clear’ message to the world, adding, “America is aware of our stance but its arrogant behavior doesn’t let it understand such a message; whenever they abandon this behavior and consider these conditions, the path is open, provided that US officials come to their senses.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said on Tuesday that “If the Americans back off and repent, and implements the nuclear deal from which they have withdrawn, then they can also take part in and talk during negotiations between Iran and the countries that are part of this deal. Otherwise, there will be absolutely no negotiation between the officials of the Islamic Republic and the US at any level; neither in New York nor anywhere else.”

