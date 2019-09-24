Iran gained self-sufficiency due to sanctions: Syrian petroleum min.

He made the remarks at the Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee in the Iranian Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Ghanem said that his visit to Iran was in line with previous visits of the two sides, which resulted in various contracts being signed.

Referring to his Monday visit to South Pars gas field facilities in Asaluyeh, southern Iranian province of Bushehr, he mentioned that self-sufficiency has been one of the positive aspects of sanctions for Iran, adding that 60% of the oil industry and technology is owned by Iranian experts and Syria can use Iran's experience in this field.

There are numerous agreements in the field of oil, mining, refining and exploitation of mineral resources, he added, saying that Syria is ready to cooperate with Iranian companies.

He also noted that the numerous visits of both countries’ official will strengthen economic and political cooperation.

Referring to the presence of Iranian firms in Syria’s exhibition, Ghanem said that with an area of more than 100,000 square meters, Iran was the major participant in the exhibition.

Leading a delegation comprised of Syrian oil and gas officials, the Syrian minister visited some petrochemical complexes in Asaluyeh besides refineries in phase 4 and 5 of the South Pars.

