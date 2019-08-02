Zarif's special aide holds meeting with UN dep. special envoy for Syria ahead of 13th Astana talks

According to the news service of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji held a meeting with Khawla Matar the UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria on Friday within framework of the consultations ahead of the Astana Format 13th meeting on Syria.

In the meeting, which took place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, the Iranian diplomat pointed to the efforts made over the past few moth ahead of Astana Format 13th meeting on Syria to form the Syrian constitutional committee, stressing the need for continuation of efforts to reach a conclusion.

Khaji also stressed the necessity of continuing efforts of the working group tasked with returning the displaced and hijacked Syrians to their homes and the success of the fourth round of exchange of prisoners which took place yesterday.

Furthermore, while in Nur-Sultan, Zarif's special assistant held separate meetings with the Syria UN envoy Bashar Jafari, who heads the Syrian delegation at this round of Astana talks, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as well as the heads of Lebanese and Iraqi delegations.

