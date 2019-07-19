  1. Politics
19 July 2019 - 16:52

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul, Kandahar

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iran has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul and the city of Kandahar.

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi slammed the heinous attacks and extended condolences to the people and the government of Afghanistan, especially the families of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 11 people have been killed and scores more wounded after the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar city.

In another attack on Friday, at least eight people were killed and a dozen were wounded after a bomb detonated near university premises in Afghanistan's capital. The blast happened as students were waiting outside the university to take their exams. Meanwhile, the Taliban has denied any links to the blast.

