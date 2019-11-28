  1. Politics
28 November 2019 - 13:10

15 civilians killed in roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan

15 civilians killed in roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Fifteen people were killed in a roadside bomb attack in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province Wednesday, according to an Afghanistan presidential spokesman. 

At least 15 Afghan civilians, including six women and eight children, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province.

Officials say families were on their way to a wedding party when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device.

Siddik Siddiki said the bomb was detonated as a civilian vehicle was passed it, Anadolou reported.

He claimed the bomb was placed by the Taliban. 

The provincial governor, Abdul Jabar Naeemi, said the area where the incident happened is controlled by the Taliban, whom he blamed for the tragedy.

The Taliban has not yet issued a statement about the attack.

MNA/PR

News Code 152796

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News