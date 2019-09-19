Team Melli remains on top of Asia: FIFA ranking

Iran stands at 23rd in the overall ranking with 1522 points, sharing the same position and points with Wales.

In the Asian continent, Iran tops the ranking while Japan (1490), South Korea (1470), Australia (1441), and Qatar (1377) stand next.

Though the teams in the top ten remain unchanged, there has been some movement. France (2nd, up 1) and Brazil (3rd, down 1) have traded places, while Spain (7th, up 2) are the top ten’s biggest movers. Belgium still holds the top world ranking.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 24 October 2019.

