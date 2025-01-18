  1. Technology
President Pezeshkian praises exemplary role of farmers

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian president has praised and awarded the experts in the agricultural field in a ceremony in Tehran.

In the 38th awarding ceremony of introducing and honoring national winners in the agricultural sector, and farmers in Tehran on Saturday. 

In his address to the ceremony, the president praised the role that the farmers and orchardists play in generating wealth for the country.

He stressed that the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad has the duty and live up to its commitments to contribute to the growth and development of agricultural field and assisting the farmers.

Also, in the presence of the President, national winners in the agricultural sector from across the country were awarded.

