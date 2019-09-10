Iran starts route to 2022 World Cup with victory

Sardar Azmoun and Karim Ansarifard scored for Iran in the match on Tuesday at Hong Kong Stadium.

Iran is in Group C of the qualifications round alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia.

Team Melli will next host Cambodia on October 10 before facing Bahrain on October 15.

In this stage, 40 teams are divided into eight groups of five teams to play home-and-away round-robin matches. The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where they will be divided into two groups of six. The two top teams of each group bring home the quota for FIFA World Cup while third teams will compete for a playoff match against a yet-to-be-determined team from another continent.

The second round of qualifications started on September 5, 2019, and will wrap up on June 9, 2020.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

MAH/