Iran’s Women’s Kabaddi to face South Korea, Taiwan

The matches will serve as preparation for the 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup.

The friendlies will take place in Tehran; however, South Korea and Taiwan have not yet responded to the invitation, Tasnim reported.

The Women’s Kabaddi World Cup will be hosted by the Indian city of Bihar, specifically at the indoor hall of the Rajgir Sports Academy, in March 2025.

A total of 14 countries are expected to participate, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Nepal, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Poland, Argentina, and South Africa.

This will be the second time Bihar hosts the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup, following the event held in 2012 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

