18 September 2019 - 21:00

Iran gains easy win versus India at 2019 Asian Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s national volleyball team trounced the Indian national team 3-0 in its second match in the second stage of the 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Iranian volleyball team took on India for its second match in the the second stage of the 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship this evening and trounced its rival 3-0 (25-16; 25-21; 25-21).

Iran is in Pool E along with Australia, China and India. With today's win, Iran has secured a place in the semifinals.

Iran advanced from the group stage of the Asian competitions in the second place of group A after easy wins versus Sri Lanka and Qatar and a defeat against Australia. For its first match in the second stage of the Asian Championship, Iran thrashed the Chinese national volleyball team 3-0 last night.

After the second victory against Qatar in the group stage, Iran booked a place in the 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualifications.

