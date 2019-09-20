  1. Sports
Iran wins S. Korea to book a place at Asian Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Iran defeated South Korea 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22) to book a place at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship at the 12,000-seater Azadi Sports Complex here on Friday.

Team Melli will meet the winners of Japan and Australia match on Saturday.

The event is a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian volleyball governing body, the Asian Volleyball Federation (AVC). The tournament is being held from Sept. 13 to 21.

Top eight teams of this tournament will qualify for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Jiangmen, China from 7 to 12 January 2020, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men's Olympic volleyball tournament.

