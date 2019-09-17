  1. Sports
17 September 2019 - 20:46

Iran thrashes China 3-0 at 2019 Asian Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s national volleyball team trounced the national Chinese team 3-0 in the second stage of the 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Iranian volleyball team began the second stage of the 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship with a decisive victory over China.

The Iranian players thrashed China in three straight sets (25-18; 25-23; and 25-17). 

Iran is in Pool E along with Australia, China and India. The Iranian team will take on India on Wednesday where a victory will secure the team's berth to the semifinal.

Iran advanced from the group stage of the Asian competitions in the second place of group A after easy wins versus Sri Lanka and Qatar and a defeat against Australia.

After its second victory against Qatar Iran booked a place in the 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualifications.

