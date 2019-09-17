Sanctions ‘opportunity’ for scientific sector

Sanctions imposed by enemies against the country have created scientific advantages in various sectors, said the Iranian minister.

He made the remarks in a get-together meeting held at the venue of Sari Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences University on Tue. in the presence of faculty members and university lecturers and added that the government has recently prepared the grounds for cultivating students’ talents in different areas.

The science minister introduced universities and academic centers as the best hubs for producing wealth and fulfilling demands of the society and urged the different sectors, such as industry, to establish necessary cooperation and collaboration with universities in order to materialize relevant objectives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gholami described ‘agricultural economy’ as the most important alternative for oil economy and added, “accordingly, farmers should be guided towards the modern and scientific methods.”

Once agricultural sector is equipped with most modern methods, the country can compete with advanced countries in the relevant field, science minister added.

