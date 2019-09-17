  1. Technology
17 September 2019 - 19:18

Science min.:

Sanctions ‘opportunity’ for scientific sector

Sanctions ‘opportunity’ for scientific sector

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami said that sanctions are an opportunity for the scientific sector of the country.

Sanctions imposed by enemies against the country have created scientific advantages in various sectors, said the Iranian minister.

He made the remarks in a get-together meeting held at the venue of Sari Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences University on Tue. in the presence of faculty members and university lecturers and added that the government has recently prepared the grounds for cultivating students’ talents in different areas.

The science minister introduced universities and academic centers as the best hubs for producing wealth and fulfilling demands of the society and urged the different sectors, such as industry, to establish necessary cooperation and collaboration with universities in order to materialize relevant objectives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gholami described ‘agricultural economy’ as the most important alternative for oil economy and added, “accordingly, farmers should be guided towards the modern and scientific methods.”

Once agricultural sector is equipped with most modern methods, the country can compete with advanced countries in the relevant field, science minister added.

MA/IRN83478864

News Code 150163

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News