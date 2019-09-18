NPC considers maximized involvement of domestic firms

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Behzad Mohammadi said the petrochemical industry currently received about 33 million tons of feedstock, equivalent to 650,000 barrels of oil per day, which was supplied from oil and gas refineries and NGL units.

According to NPC, he added that 56 petrochemical plants of the country yielded 31 million tons of finished products annually, of which 22.5 million tons were exported and 8.5 million tons were consumed domestically.

He added that the total value of petrochemical products from domestic sales and exports was $17 billion annually.

MNA/SHANA