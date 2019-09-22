13 million Venezuelans sign petition to protect sovereignty

"I extend my congratulations to the great anti-imperialistic march of our people that filled the streets of Caracas with a beautiful act of love and patriotism to deliver 13,287,742 signatures for peace and national sovereignty," the Venezuelan leader said via Twitter.

It is noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive all the signatures.

The petition was opened for signing on August 10 after US imposed a new package of economic sanctions on Venezuela, where approximately 28 million people reside.

Venezuela has been enduring a severe social and economic crisis in the last few years, accompanied with a sharp devaluation of national currency - Bolivar. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting that inflation on Venezuela can reach 10 million percent by the end of the year. The UN estimates that around 4 million people have already left the country.

MNA/TASS